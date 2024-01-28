Telangana MLA K Premsagar Rao Pledges to Address TSRTC Employees' Concerns

In a show of solidarity with the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Telangana MLA K Premsagar Rao has pledged to address their concerns. His commitment was announced during the inauguration of four new Lahari sleeper air-conditioned bus services in Mancherial.

Addressing TSRTC Employees' Concerns

Rao acknowledged the difficulties faced by TSRTC employees and workers and assured them of action. He emphasized the importance of understanding their challenges and finding solutions to their problems. The pledge is seen as a significant gesture demonstrating Rao's commitment to the welfare of those who keep the wheels of the TSRTC turning.

Enhancing Passenger Convenience

The four new Lahari sleeper air-conditioned buses are set to improve the travel experience for passengers. The buses will operate on the Mancherial-Hyderabad route, a move designed to offer comfort and convenience to those travelling between these two regions. Rao encouraged passengers to make the most of the new services, highlighting the TSRTC's commitment to improving its offerings.

Supporting Female Employees

In a step further towards employee welfare, Rao instructed officials to construct a special guest house. This facility, he noted, would cater especially to the needs of the TSRTC's female employees. This initiative underscores his commitment to inclusivity and respect for women in the workforce, as well as the corporation's dedication to employee well-being.