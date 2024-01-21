Telangana Minister Advocates for Hyderabad as a Prime Investment Destination in Gulf Region

Industries and IT Minister of Telangana, D. Sridhar Babu, is making strides in promoting the Indian state of Telangana as a lucrative investment destination in the Gulf region. Currently stationed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Babu is championing Hyderabad's prowess in fields of information technology and biomedical sciences.

Hyderabad: A Prime Location for Gulf Investment

Minister Babu presented the geographical proximity, congenial weather, and a skilled workforce as prime advantages for Gulf firms contemplating investment in Telangana. His visit is marked by strategic meetings with top-tier Saudi companies and chambers of commerce, where he pitched Hyderabad as a cost-effective and productive choice for businesses. The intent is to position Hyderabad not just as a thriving metropolis but also a vibrant hub for business in Asia.

'Invest in Telangana' Roadshow

The 'Invest in Telangana' roadshow, first launched in Davos, projected the state's potential as a leading healthcare hub in Asia. Telangana, being the youngest state in India, is ripe for investment and is being strongly advocated for by the Minister. Babu engaged with various Saudi dignitaries and business leaders, including Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Rayes and representatives from the Aramco group, Alsharif Group Holding, SEDCO Capitals, Savola Group, Saudi Brothers Commercial Company, Petromin Corporation, and Butterji Holding Company.

Rejuvenating Hyderabad's Musi Riverfront

In a related development, the Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, led a delegation to Dubai to discuss investment opportunities and development plans for the Musi riverfront in Hyderabad. Over 70 global design, planning, and architecture firms have shown interest in partnering with Hyderabad. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of benchmarking the city against global standards and the rejuvenation of the Musi river to redefine the city.