Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration

On the joyous occasion of the Sankranti and Pongal festivals, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and Telangana. The festivals, which are a vibrant part of the Indian cultural fabric, are celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the nation. This year, however, the celebrations hold a deeper personal resonance for Soundararajan.

A Festival Tinged with Personal Significance

In her message, Soundararajan expressed that this year’s Pongal is particularly special for her, as it coincides with the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream – the construction of the Ram Mandir. The anticipation of the temple’s consecration ceremony slated for January 22, is adding an extra layer of excitement to the festival celebrations.

The Celebration of ‘Bhogi’

Soundararajan kicked off the four-day Pongal festival with the celebration of ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. ‘Bhogi’, the first day of the festival, is a day of discarding the old and welcoming the new, a sentiment that seems to echo the Governor’s sentiments towards the impending consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Pongal and Sankranti: A Cultural Tapestry

Pongal and Sankranti are not merely festivals; they are a reflection of the rich and diverse cultural tapestry that is India. They are occasions of joy, gratitude, and renewal that bring communities together. As the people of India and Telangana revel in the festivities, they also look forward to the fulfillment of a significant cultural moment – the completion of the Ram Mandir.