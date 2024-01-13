en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Celebrates Pongal with Anticipation for Ram Mandir Consecration

On the joyous occasion of the Sankranti and Pongal festivals, Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and Telangana. The festivals, which are a vibrant part of the Indian cultural fabric, are celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across the nation. This year, however, the celebrations hold a deeper personal resonance for Soundararajan.

A Festival Tinged with Personal Significance

In her message, Soundararajan expressed that this year’s Pongal is particularly special for her, as it coincides with the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream – the construction of the Ram Mandir. The anticipation of the temple’s consecration ceremony slated for January 22, is adding an extra layer of excitement to the festival celebrations.

The Celebration of ‘Bhogi’

Soundararajan kicked off the four-day Pongal festival with the celebration of ‘Bhogi’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad, Telangana. ‘Bhogi’, the first day of the festival, is a day of discarding the old and welcoming the new, a sentiment that seems to echo the Governor’s sentiments towards the impending consecration of the Ram Mandir.

Pongal and Sankranti: A Cultural Tapestry

Pongal and Sankranti are not merely festivals; they are a reflection of the rich and diverse cultural tapestry that is India. They are occasions of joy, gratitude, and renewal that bring communities together. As the people of India and Telangana revel in the festivities, they also look forward to the fulfillment of a significant cultural moment – the completion of the Ram Mandir.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Severe Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India, Disrupting Transport and Dropping Temperatures
An icy grip has seized North India as a severe cold wave blankets the region, creating thick fog and considerably diminishing visibility. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected a harsh cold wave for Delhi on January 13, and a milder one on January 14. An orange alert, signifying potential disruption due to extreme weather
Severe Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India, Disrupting Transport and Dropping Temperatures
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
9 mins ago
Maoist Attack on Chatra Construction Site Successfully Thwarted by Local Police
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
9 mins ago
Jaipur Robbery: Swift Police Action Results in Recovery of Stolen Goods worth Rs 2.38 Crore
Berhampur Surgeon Receives Life Sentence for Gruesome Murder
3 mins ago
Berhampur Surgeon Receives Life Sentence for Gruesome Murder
Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management
5 mins ago
Delhi Traffic Police Harness Technology and Community Engagement for Improved Traffic Management
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
6 mins ago
Puri Police Deploy Advanced Surveillance Ahead of Srimandir Parikrama Project Inauguration
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
12 seconds
High School Basketball: A Weekend of Close Calls and Commanding Victories
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
59 seconds
Packers' QB Jordan Love: A Viral Act of Kindness Amid Snowstorm
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
1 min
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
1 min
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes' WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
4 mins
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
5 mins
Jamie Vardy Returns for Leicester, Iheanacho's Status in Question Ahead of Super Eagles Match
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
7 mins
St. Louis Elderly Battle Cold and Costs: A Struggle for Warmth
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
8 mins
Atlanta Sports Bars Tackle Broadcasting Challenges Amid Cable-Carrier Disputes
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
9 mins
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Schizophrenic Man in Clayton County
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app