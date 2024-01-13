en English
Education

Telangana Government Takes Proactive Steps to Appoint University Vice-Chancellors

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Telangana Government Takes Proactive Steps to Appoint University Vice-Chancellors

In a decisive move to ensure the seamless leadership of universities in Telangana, the state government has initiated the process of appointing new vice-chancellors (VCs) five months ahead of the expiry of the current tenure. This step signifies a departure from previous instances where universities were left without VCs for extended periods, creating a vacuum in the administration and leadership.

Proactive Measures for Continuous Leadership

The Congress-led government’s commitment to maintaining continuous leadership is evident as it kickstarts the selection process well in advance. The Higher Education department has already sent a note to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for review, upon whose approval the process of forming search committees will commence. This move is aimed at preserving the prestige and dignity of the VC positions, which have faced a series of controversies in the past.

Selection Process Under Scrutiny

With the tenures of vice-chancellors of ten of the sixteen universities, including notable institutions like Osmania and Kakatiya, due to end in May, the state government’s initiative is timely. The selection process, however, has been under scrutiny for the appointment of ineligible candidates or those exceeding the maximum age limit. The government is expected to focus on selecting highly qualified educators who have substantial administrative experience and uphold high standards of decency.

Aims to Avoid Past Controversies

This shift in approach comes in the wake of incidents such as the arrest of Telangana University VC Ravinder Gupta on bribery charges, which not only tarnished the university’s reputation but also cast a shadow on the VC’s image. The state government’s decision to initiate the selection process early is a positive step towards avoiding such controversies and ensuring that the best candidates lead the state’s universities.

Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

