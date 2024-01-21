Telangana Chief Minister Leads Talks in Dubai for Hyderabad's Musi Riverfront Development

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy spearheaded a delegation in Dubai, engaging in comprehensive discussions with premier global city planners, designers, and architects. The aim was a meticulous development of the 56-kilometer Musi riverfront in Hyderabad, the enhancement of green urban spaces, and the exploration of potential commercial linkages and investment models.

A Global Pursuit for Urban Transformation

These meticulous meetings in Dubai are part of ongoing consultations with more than 70 major global firms specialized in design, planning, and architecture. These firms presented their projects and achievements from around the globe, indicating a robust interest in collaborating with Hyderabad and Telangana. There are plans for these firms to visit the region for further discussions and development.

A Vision for a Riverfront City

CM Reddy underscored the historical significance of cities evolving near water bodies and articulated his vision for Hyderabad to be distinguished by its riverfront and lakes. He encouraged the global firms to create ambitious early-plan prototypes, expressing his intention to benchmark Hyderabad against the best cities globally, rather than competing with other Indian cities.

A Delegation of Change

The delegation included officials such as Sheshadri, Ajit Reddy, and the MA&UD team members Dana Kishore and Amrapali Katta. The statement also mentioned that the discussions would continue until late Sunday night, after which the delegation would return to Hyderabad, carrying with them the hopes and plans for a transformed cityscape.