Telangana and Australian Government Launch Inclusive StartX Pre-Incubation Programme for Entrepreneurs

In a landmark move fostering inclusion in entrepreneurship, the Telangana government, in partnership with the Australian government, announced the initiation of a 13-week pre-incubation programme, StartX. The initiative specifically targets women, marginalized individuals, and the LGBTIQ+ community, equipping them with necessary entrepreneurial skills. The announcement was made during a visit to WE Hub, a platform designed to stimulate women entrepreneurs in the region, by Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green.

Building on Past Successes

The StartX programme is not the first of its kind, but rather draws inspiration from the success of a previous initiative, Upsurge. This project, backed by the Australian High Commission, had already propelled 180 women entrepreneurs towards their goals. The launch of StartX signifies a conscious effort by both governments to continue supporting these underrepresented groups in the business world.

Telangana's Women Empowerment Agenda

Babu emphasized that empowering women is an integral component of Telangana's growth strategy. He pointed to other schemes aimed at elevating women's social and economic status, such as free bus rides and subsidized cooking gas cylinders. Furthermore, he revealed the upcoming MSME policy, which aims to assist women graduates transition into entrepreneurship, thereby generating local employment. The government also plans to introduce legal mechanisms to procure from women entrepreneurs, solidifying their place in Telangana's economy.

Australia's Continued Support

Philip Green vocalized Australia's commitment to the partnership, referring to WE Hub as Australia's first international partner. He emphasized that the StartX initiative will focus on instilling entrepreneurial skills in women, marginalized communities, and the LGBTIQ+ community in Telangana. This collaboration stands as a testament to Australia's continued support for gender and social equality in the region.