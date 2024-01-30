Tejashwi Yadav Appears Before ED in Land-for-Jobs Scam Probe

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land-for-jobs scam. The scam is believed to have occurred during the tenure of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who served as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Summons and Investigation

The central probe agency had previously issued summons to Tejashwi Yadav on January 19. This development follows the questioning of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav by the ED in the same case. The investigation represents a significant step forward in the probe as Tejashwi Yadav is a well-known political figure and the current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Allegations of Corruption

The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. The case involves the appointment of individuals to Group 'D' positions in Indian Railways in exchange for land bribes to the then railway minister's family members. A company named A K Infosystems Private Limited is also linked to the case.

Implications for the Yadav Family

The investigation into this alleged scam casts a long shadow over the political legacy of the Yadav family. Unraveling the details and extent of the scam could reveal the extent to which the political machinery was misused and the potential consequences for the Yadav family's political future.