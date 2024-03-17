Tej Sajja's 'HanuMan' Soars into OTT: Available in Hindi on JioCinema, Telugu on ZEE5

Tej Sajja's superhero saga 'HanuMan', directed by Prasanth Varma, has finally made its much-anticipated leap into the digital realm. After a successful theatrical run, grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide, this cinematic venture marks the inception of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU) and is now accessible to fans on OTT platforms. Initially slated for a Maha Shivratri release, the film's digital debut faced unexpected delays, sparking discussions and anticipation among the audience.

OTT Debut: A New Dawn for 'HanuMan'

Following a brief period of speculation regarding its OTT release, 'HanuMan' is now available for streaming. Telugu viewers can enjoy the film on ZEE5, where it is available to rent with English subtitles. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has found a home on JioCinema, also accompanied by English subtitles, broadening its accessibility to a wider audience. This strategic digital distribution ensures that the superhero tale reaches fans across linguistic barriers, further cementing its popularity and success.

Behind the Scenes: The Journey to OTT

Director Prasanth Varma took to his X handle to address the delay in the OTT release, reassuring fans that the wait was unintentional and a result of efforts to deliver the best viewing experience. The film's journey from the big screen to digital platforms has been closely watched by fans and industry observers alike, highlighting the growing significance of OTT in extending the lifespan and reach of cinematic works. 'HanuMan'' joins a growing list of films that have embraced digital releases, adapting to changing viewer preferences and the evolving entertainment landscape.

Unveiling the Superhero Saga

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, 'HanuMan'' introduces audiences to a young boy endowed with superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman. The film weaves together superhero action, comedy, and elements of Indian history, crafting a narrative that appeals to both children and adults. The cast includes Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai, each contributing to the film's dynamic portrayal of heroism and valor. As the PVCU takes its first steps with 'HanuMan', the future looks promising for this new cinematic universe.

The release of 'HanuMan' on OTT platforms not only caters to the demand for accessible and diverse content but also underscores the film's broad appeal and the potential for superhero narratives rooted in Indian culture and mythology. As viewers settle in to watch Tej Sajja's heroic exploits from the comfort of their homes, the success of 'HanuMan'' may well pave the way for further adventures in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, heralding a new era for Indian superhero cinema.