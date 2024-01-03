en English
Teen Sisters Conquer Kilimanjaro, Raise Funds for Whale Conservation

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Teen Sisters Conquer Kilimanjaro, Raise Funds for Whale Conservation

In a heart-stirring display of courage, dedication, and youthful vigor, teenage Indian sisters Ella and Lyla Rajda, currently residing in Oman, successfully ascended Mount Kilimanjaro last week. The triumph wasn’t just a testament to their endurance but also a commitment to a cause close to their hearts – the conservation of the endangered Arabian Sea humpback whales. The siblings managed to raise a whopping $11,500 for this noble cause.

Scaling Heights for a Cause

Ella, aged 16, and Lyla, aged 13, undertook the challenging climb alongside their mother, Jesal Asher. Their endeavor was to gather support for the Environment Society of Oman (ESO) in stalling the rapid extinction of the mentioned marine species. Ella, enrolled in grade 10 at Haileybury College, is knee-deep in preparations for her GCSEs while nurturing a dream to make a career in the Space Industry, particularly in environmental conservation. Her younger sister, Lyla, a grade 8 student at the same institution, aspires to immerse herself in the field of medicine and contribute to social work.

Navigating the Challenges of Kilimanjaro

Having travelled to more than 40 countries, the Rajda siblings developed an intrigue for Kilimanjaro during their previous visits to Tanzania. The intrigue grew into determination, leading them to thoroughly research and prepare for the climb. The expedition was fraught with challenges, ranging from drastic climate and temperature changes to the necessity for slow acclimatization, and the rigorous demands of the summit day. Nevertheless, the sisters, undeterred, made it to the top on December 28, after an arduous 8-day trek via the Lemosho Route.

Future Endeavors

Post their victorious climb, Ella has set her sights on creating a documentary based on interviews with mountain guides, aiming to shed light on the impact of climate change on Kilimanjaro. Lyla, on the other hand, is inspired by her grandmother’s commitment to social work and plans to continue her philanthropic efforts. The Rajda sisters, driven by their love for adventure and commitment to social causes, are already mulling over the idea of conquering the Mount Everest Base Camp as their next endeavor.

India Oman
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

