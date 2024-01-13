en English
Disaster

Technological Leap in Disaster Management: Ladakh’s EOC Sets a New Benchmark

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
In the heart of Ladakh, India, the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is harnessing the power of technology to revolutionize disaster management and emergency response. On January 11, the Centre’s capabilities were thoroughly examined by Amit Sharma, Administrative Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief, Rescue, and Rehabilitation of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Utilization of Quick Deployment Antennas

A highlight of Sharma’s visit was a live demonstration of the Quick Deployment Antennas (QDAs). These devices are instrumental in maintaining communication lines during emergencies, enabling swift coordination and response. The QDAs proved their worth during the live demonstration, underscoring the importance of this technology in the face of disaster.

Future Plans for a Comprehensive Command and Control Centre

During the visit, Sharma announced the ambitious plan to develop a Comprehensive Command and Control Centre. Outfitted with sensors and public alert systems, this centre aims to detect natural disasters in their early stages. The goal is to initiate preemptive measures to protect lives and property, minimizing the destructive impact of such events.

The EOC’s Role in Community Safety

The EOC’s role goes beyond disaster management; it stands as a beacon of community safety. Sharma lauded the EOC team for their adept handling of the advanced technology and recognized their crucial role in safeguarding the community. With the introduction of even more advanced technology, the EOC is set to further amplify its operational capabilities.

The EOC’s commitment to disaster preparedness and the adoption of cutting-edge technology are testaments to Ladakh’s dedication to its community’s safety. As a model of preparedness, the EOC highlights the potential of technology in enhancing disaster management capabilities.

Disaster
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

