Business

Techno Electric Secures ₹1,750 Crore Orders for Power Infrastructure Projects

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST
In a major boost to the power infrastructure in India, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd., a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services company, has secured new orders totaling ₹1,750 crore. The orders, primarily from the transmission and distribution sector, underscore Techno Electric’s expertise and competitive positioning in the market.

Strengthening Power Infrastructure

The new projects involve the construction of transmission lines and substations, critical components of the power distribution system. These initiatives are closely aligned with the Indian government’s ongoing efforts to improve the electricity supply across the country. Given the scale of these projects, they are expected to significantly enhance the nation’s power infrastructure.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Systems

Alongside the transmission and distribution projects, Techno Electric will also implement Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) systems. These systems are part of a broader push to modernize the power distribution system and improve billing efficiency. The adoption of AMI technology is a forward-looking measure that promises to bring about substantial improvements in the management of power resources.

Implications for Techno Electric

The substantial order win is a testament to Techno Electric’s capabilities in the sector. The company is set to execute these projects over the coming years, contributing not only to its growth but also to the development of India’s power infrastructure. This development marks a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its position as a key player in India’s power sector.

Business Energy India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

