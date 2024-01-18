Tea Board of India Tightens Regulations on Tea Waste

The Tea Board of India, in a bid to maintain the quality of tea produce, has mandated all producers to limit the generation of tea waste to a maximum of 0.2 percent of production. This marks a significant reduction from the previous limit of two percent, as stipulated by the Tea Waste Control Order of 1959.

Challenging the Status Quo

The Board’s decision has not been without controversy, with some industry stakeholders contesting the change. In response, the Tea Board issued a circular to clarify the decision, underscoring its commitment to producing high-quality tea that aligns with international standards. This decision comes in the wake of Indian tea exporters grappling with rejection of export consignments due to sub-par quality.

Controlling Tea Waste

Tea waste, comprising inferior quality leaves and dust, currently finds use in manufacturing instant tea, bio-fertilizer, and caffeine. However, the Tea Board is taking decisive measures to ensure that tea waste is primarily utilized for instant tea production, thereby enhancing the overall quality of Indian tea. To further this objective, the Board plans to either destroy or compost tea waste used for other purposes.

Regulating Tea Waste

To enforce these guidelines, the Tea Board is proposing amendments to the Tea (waste) Control Order of 1959, which will subsequently be submitted to the commerce ministry for approval. Furthermore, the Board has decided to conduct the sale of all tea waste through electronic auctions, thereby promoting transparency and competitive pricing. This comes amidst a decline in tea production, with latest data revealing a drop from 135.49 million kilograms in the corresponding period of the previous year to 127.12 million kilograms in November 2023.