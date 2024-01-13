Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption

The Tea Association of India (TAI) is making a strong case for increased domestic tea consumption to counteract the current price stagnation caused by a demand-supply imbalance. As per TAI President Ajay Jalan, the numerous health benefits of tea, validated by extensive studies, could serve as a significant driver for enhancing consumption. However, the industry’s financial constraints hinder self-funded promotional campaigns, prompting the TAI to request approximately Rs 100 crore from the Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Tea Board for generic tea promotion.

Tea Promotion: An Investment, Not a Subsidy

The proposed promotional efforts would primarily target digital media, with television advertisements contingent on additional funding. Jalan clarified that their request is not for subsidies, but rather a strategic investment that could stimulate growth in the tea ecosystem and benefit the economy. This impact would be particularly pronounced in tea-growing regions like West Bengal and Assam.

Level Playing Field for All Tea Growers

TAI Secretary General Prabir Kumar Bhattacharjee emphasized the need for equitable treatment of tea growers, irrespective of their operation size, in terms of statutory obligations. Bhattacharjee drew attention to the disparities in production costs between the organized sector and smaller growers. These disparities exist because smaller growers are not bound by the same statutory mandates as their larger counterparts. Notably, small tea growers now contribute to 52% of total tea production, surpassing the organized sector’s 48%.

Stricter Tea Leaf Testing Approved by the Government

The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently greenlighted more strict and comprehensive tea leaf testing by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This move aims to curb the prevalent use of pesticides, which poses a significant concern for the industry, especially concerning export markets. The more stringent testing signals a step towards ensuring the quality and safety of Indian tea, both for domestic consumers and international clientele.