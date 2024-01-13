en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Tea Association of India Seeks Government Support to Boost Domestic Tea Consumption

The Tea Association of India (TAI) is making a strong case for increased domestic tea consumption to counteract the current price stagnation caused by a demand-supply imbalance. As per TAI President Ajay Jalan, the numerous health benefits of tea, validated by extensive studies, could serve as a significant driver for enhancing consumption. However, the industry’s financial constraints hinder self-funded promotional campaigns, prompting the TAI to request approximately Rs 100 crore from the Commerce and Industry Ministry and the Tea Board for generic tea promotion.

Tea Promotion: An Investment, Not a Subsidy

The proposed promotional efforts would primarily target digital media, with television advertisements contingent on additional funding. Jalan clarified that their request is not for subsidies, but rather a strategic investment that could stimulate growth in the tea ecosystem and benefit the economy. This impact would be particularly pronounced in tea-growing regions like West Bengal and Assam.

Level Playing Field for All Tea Growers

TAI Secretary General Prabir Kumar Bhattacharjee emphasized the need for equitable treatment of tea growers, irrespective of their operation size, in terms of statutory obligations. Bhattacharjee drew attention to the disparities in production costs between the organized sector and smaller growers. These disparities exist because smaller growers are not bound by the same statutory mandates as their larger counterparts. Notably, small tea growers now contribute to 52% of total tea production, surpassing the organized sector’s 48%.

Stricter Tea Leaf Testing Approved by the Government

The Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently greenlighted more strict and comprehensive tea leaf testing by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). This move aims to curb the prevalent use of pesticides, which poses a significant concern for the industry, especially concerning export markets. The more stringent testing signals a step towards ensuring the quality and safety of Indian tea, both for domestic consumers and international clientele.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
11 mins ago
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
The Vernon County Cattlemen’s Association, a local body dedicated to the promotion and support of the beef industry, has announced that it will be offering scholarships to high school seniors residing in Vernon County who are set to pursue post-secondary education. This initiative forms part of the association’s mission to boost local beef business and
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
59 mins ago
Olive Groves and Geopolitics: Palestinian Farmers' Struggle Against Israeli Settlement
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
2 hours ago
China's Hybrid Wheat Innovation: A Potential Boon for Pakistan's Agriculture
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
12 mins ago
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
Bunge Global SA to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024
17 mins ago
Bunge Global SA to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
54 mins ago
Macron's Sip of Yingde Black Tea: A Symbol of Rural Revitalization
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
10 seconds
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
44 seconds
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
1 min
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
1 min
Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Discloses Tax Returns, Urging Transparency Among Political Leaders
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
1 min
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
2 mins
ORCHA and Alpha MD Unveil Strategic Partnership to Bolster Digital Health in India
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
2 mins
John Walugembe Calls Out 'Trade Bullying' by Powerful Nations
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
2 mins
Difficult Talks Anticipated as US and Russia Discuss Ukraine in Geneva
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
3 mins
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
54 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app