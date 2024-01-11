TCS to Pay 100% Variable Pay to 70% of Employees; Posts 2% YoY Net Profit Growth

In a significant move, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced that 70% of its employees, ranging from junior to mid-level, will receive their full variable pay for the third quarter ending December 31. The remaining 30% of its workforce will receive variable pay based on business-related performance, as per the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, Milind Lakkad. This decision was announced during TCS's Q3 earnings conference, reinforcing the company's commitment to its employees.

Unwavering Commitment to Employees

TCS's decision to pay full variable pay stands in contrast to its peers Wipro and Infosys, which paid only 80% of variable pay in the second quarter. This marks TCS's consistent approach to compensation, having paid full variable pay in the first and second quarters as well. The company also reported a decrease in its headcount by 5,680 employees quarter-over-quarter for the second consecutive quarter. However, the attrition rate dropped to 13.3% from 14.9% in the previous quarter. Milind Lakkad attributes this improvement in attrition rate to the significant investment in fresh talent over the past 18 months.

Q3 Financial Performance

TCS's Q3 financials showed a year-over-year net profit growth of 2%, with a net profit of Rs 11,058 crore. Consolidated revenue witnessed a 4% increase, touching Rs 60,583 crore. The company's Ebit margin also improved by 50 basis points, reaching 25%, thereby surpassing estimates. The company also announced a third interim dividend of Rs 9 per share and a special dividend of Rs 18 per share, further enhancing shareholder value.

Outlook and Future Prospects

TCS registered growth in the Energy, Resources and Utilities vertical, with India leading at 23.4% growth. However, degrowth was noted in the Consumer Business Group and BFSI. The company highlighted strong deal momentum across markets, which has resulted in a solid order book providing visibility into long-term growth. Despite this, TCS expressed uncertainty in predicting a recovery in demand for IT services in the next two quarters due to persistent inflation and recession fears in key markets - the U.S. and Europe.