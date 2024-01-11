en English
Business

TCS to Disburse 100% Variable Pay to 70% Workforce for Q3; Anticipates Further Decline in Attrition Rate

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
TCS to Disburse 100% Variable Pay to 70% Workforce for Q3; Anticipates Further Decline in Attrition Rate

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a major player in the IT services industry, has declared to dispense 100% variable pay to 70% of its workforce, predominantly junior to mid-level employees, for the third quarter ending December 31. The remaining 30% of the workforce will receive their variable pay contingent on their business-related performance, as revealed by the company’s CHRO, Milind Lakkad, during TCS’s Q3 earnings conference.

Comparative Analysis of Variable Pay

In the first and second quarters of the financial year, TCS had also disbursed full variable pay. This stands in contrast to its competitors, Wipro and Infosys, which distributed only 80% of variable pay in the second quarter, thereby indicating TCS’s commitment to employee welfare.

Workforce and Attrition Rate

The company experienced a workforce reduction of 5,680 employees quarter over quarter for the second straight quarter. However, TCS’s attrition rate has shown signs of improvement, falling to 13.3% this quarter from 14.9% in the previous quarter. Lakkad expressed satisfaction with the attrition rate falling within their comfort zone and anticipates a further decrease. The decline in attrition rate can be attributed to the company’s investment in new talent over the past 18 months.

Financial Performance

TCS reported a 2% year-over-year increase in net profit, totaling Rs 11,058 crore. The company’s consolidated revenue rose by 4% year-over-year to Rs 60,583 crore, and the Ebit margin improved by 50 basis points to 25%. These figures surpassed the estimates by Moneycontrol. TCS announced a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per Equity Share. The report also mentioned that Infosys will pause campus hiring for the time being, while TCS plans to resume it from FY25, thereby hinting at the company’s growth outlook.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

