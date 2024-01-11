TCS Reports Workforce Reduction and Lower Attrition Rate in Q3 FY24

India’s IT giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), faced a substantial drop in its workforce during the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, reporting a net decrease of 5,680 employees. This development comes on the heels of the second quarter, wherein TCS encountered a reduction of 6,333 in its headcount. As of December 31, TCS’s total employee base stands at 603,305.

Declining Attrition and Returning to Office Norms

Apart from the reduction in workforce, TCS reported an improvement in its attrition rate, which fell to 13.3% from 14.9% in the previous quarter. This was in tandem with the company’s shift from the hybrid work model to requiring employees to work from the office five days a week. Milind Lakkad, the Chief HR Officer at TCS, expressed optimism about the rising energy in the offices and projected a return to normal operations by the end of the fiscal year.

Hiring Fresh Talent and Organic Growth

Lakkad stressed on TCS’s dedication to hire college graduates and grow talent organically, with an ambitious plan to onboard 40,000 freshers in FY24. He indicated that the company’s previous investments in fresh talent are starting to bear fruit, leading to a lesser immediate necessity for backfilling positions due to attrition.

Financial Performance in Q3 FY24

In terms of financial performance, TCS reported a modest growth in net profit by 2% year-over-year, clocking a total of Rs 11,058 crore for the third quarter of FY24. The company’s consolidated revenue witnessed a year-over-year increase by 4% to Rs 60,583 crore, and its Ebit margin improved by 50 basis points to 25%, exceeding analysts’ expectations.