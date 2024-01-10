TCS Q3 Results: Anticipating the Performance of H2FY24

On January 11, India’s leading IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is poised to unveil its third-quarter results for the financial year 2023-24. Market observers predict a robust second half for TCS, superseding the performance of the first half, largely due to recent successful business deals. A key point of interest will be the progression of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) contract and its potential influence on the company’s profit margins.

TCS Q3 Predictions – Key Indicators

Analysts anticipate TCS’s Q3 to reveal revenue and EBIT growth, with particular attention on the implications of the BSNL deal and the EPIC Systems Corporation matter. Other significant factors to monitor include demand outlook, Total Contract Value (TCV) growth, client budgets, and workforce expansion.

Interim Dividend and Stock Price Projections

Alongside the Q3 results, TCS is expected to declare its third interim dividend for FY24. The company’s stock price recommendations among analysts vary, with target prices oscillating between Rs 3,510 and Rs 3,888.

Revenue and Profit Estimates

For the December quarter, TCS is projected to report a modest 0.7% sequential growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 60,119 crore. Profit is also expected to rise by a slight 1% to Rs 11,446 crore, based on the average of estimates provided by nine brokerage firms.

As investors and industry observers keenly await these results, the implications for TCS’s performance and future prospects remain to be seen.