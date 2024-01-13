en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TCS Leads in Valuation, Outshining Rivals Infosys and HCLTech

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
TCS Leads in Valuation, Outshining Rivals Infosys and HCLTech

India’s leading IT behemoth, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has emerged as the highest valued firm in its sector, with one-year forward earnings valued at 27 times. This valuation outshines its competitors, with HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Infosys boasting valuations of nearly 23.5 and 23 times their 12-month forward earnings, respectively. However, the market capitalisation of these companies reveals a striking disparity.

The Market Capitalisation Disparity

Despite the proximity of their valuations, a significant divide is evident in the market capitalisation of Infosys and HCLTech. Infosys, at the end of the most recent market close, held a market capitalisation of ₹6.7 lakh crore, substantially surpassing HCLTech’s ₹4.2 lakh crore. This difference of over ₹2 lakh crore underlines a considerable difference in the market’s appraisal of the two firms.

TCS’s Stellar Performance

TCS’s dominant market position is reflected in its impressive performance figures. The company reported a 4% increase in shares, leading to a significant elevation of Rs 53,239.2 crore in its market capitalisation. Furthermore, TCS announced an 8.2% growth in net income for the December quarter, reaching Rs 11,735 crore.

The firm’s revenue escalated by 4% to Rs 60,583 crore, fuelled by robust growth in emerging markets. In addition to this, TCS declared a special dividend of Rs 18 per share, further enhancing investor confidence.

The Key Takeaways

The IT sector’s landscape is marked by TCS’s commanding lead, with the highest valuation among its peers. However, the market capitalisation gap between Infosys and HCLTech is a significant factor to consider, despite close valuations on one-year forward earnings. TCS’s market performance continues to bolster its dominant position, underpinned by its growth in shares, net income, and revenue, as well as the declaration of a special dividend.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Belden Inc. Expands Manufacturing Plant in India to Meet Rising Demand
Belden Inc., a globally recognized pioneer in network infrastructure and digitization solutions, has unveiled plans to expand its manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune, India. The ambitious project involves a substantial $40 million investment and will significantly augment the facility’s space by an additional 19,000 square meters. Boosting Production Capacity The primary objective behind this expansion
Belden Inc. Expands Manufacturing Plant in India to Meet Rising Demand
Nayms Launches on Ethereum's Base, Pioneering Tokenized Insurance Opportunities
1 min ago
Nayms Launches on Ethereum's Base, Pioneering Tokenized Insurance Opportunities
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
2 mins ago
Michael Zach Steps Up as New Head of Ground Services at Flughafen Wien AG
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
29 seconds ago
Andersen Global Bolsters Its Presence in Serbia with Strategic Expansion
Casper Unveils Innovative Store Design in Costa Mesa
1 min ago
Casper Unveils Innovative Store Design in Costa Mesa
Qilian International Granted Nasdaq Extension to Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement
1 min ago
Qilian International Granted Nasdaq Extension to Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement
Latest Headlines
World News
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
13 seconds
NLC Calls for Respect of Union Rights Amid Government's Bid for Collaboration
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
36 seconds
Georgia Among the Least Hangover-Prone States, Survey Reveals
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
47 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Under Fire for Unaddressed Education Funding Disparities
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
1 min
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset's 2024 Season
1 min
Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset's 2024 Season
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
1 min
Wheeling Miners Announce Open Tryouts: A New Chapter in West Virginia Football
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
2 mins
MP Jonathan Edwards Advocates for Rail Electrification to Boost West Wales' Economy
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
2 mins
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
3 mins
Harry Swan to Ride Promising Horse Romeo Coolio: A Potential Game-Changer
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
59 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app