TCS Faces Notice from Maharashtra Labour Department Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices

The Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following allegations of ‘unfair’ transfer practices, brought to light by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). This development comes after the union received over 300 complaints, claiming TCS had forced more than 2000 employees to relocate without adequate notice or consultation.

Allegations Against TCS

According to the complainants, TCS had threatened employees with disciplinary actions and halted salaries of those opposing the forced transfers. Emails sent to employees cited vague business requirements without providing specific information. Staff were expected to report to their new locations within a tight two-week timeframe, with the promise of later reimbursement.

NITES Steps In

NITES highlighted the adverse impact of these transfer requirements on employees’ financial and emotional well-being. The organization has called upon the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS’s transfer practices, questioning whether they contravene labour laws.

Labour Department’s Response

In response to these allegations, the Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to TCS, scheduling a formal meeting on 18th January 2024 with TCS management, NITES, and the labour department. The situation has sparked anxiety among TCS employees, and the company has yet to respond to the allegations.