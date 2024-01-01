en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TCS Faces Notice from Maharashtra Labour Department Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:56 pm EST
TCS Faces Notice from Maharashtra Labour Department Over Alleged Unfair Transfer Practices

The Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following allegations of ‘unfair’ transfer practices, brought to light by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). This development comes after the union received over 300 complaints, claiming TCS had forced more than 2000 employees to relocate without adequate notice or consultation.

Allegations Against TCS

According to the complainants, TCS had threatened employees with disciplinary actions and halted salaries of those opposing the forced transfers. Emails sent to employees cited vague business requirements without providing specific information. Staff were expected to report to their new locations within a tight two-week timeframe, with the promise of later reimbursement.

NITES Steps In

NITES highlighted the adverse impact of these transfer requirements on employees’ financial and emotional well-being. The organization has called upon the Ministry of Labour and Employment to investigate TCS’s transfer practices, questioning whether they contravene labour laws.

Labour Department’s Response

In response to these allegations, the Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to TCS, scheduling a formal meeting on 18th January 2024 with TCS management, NITES, and the labour department. The situation has sparked anxiety among TCS employees, and the company has yet to respond to the allegations.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

X Corp Announces Major Expansion into Tchad: A Boon for Local Economy and Technological Growth

By Hadeel Hashem

Motley Fool's 'Fab Four': Potential Stock Market Leaders for 2024

By Nimrah Khatoon

Delhi's MCD Reduces Distance Requirement for Meat Shops Near Places of Worship

By Rafia Tasleem

X Corp. Revolutionizes Tech Landscape with Ground-breaking Announcements at CES 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

CCI Study Highlights Anti-Competitive Risks in Iron Ore Mining ...
@Business · 18 mins
CCI Study Highlights Anti-Competitive Risks in Iron Ore Mining ...
heart comment 0
Gensol Engineering Ltd. to Boost Capital for Anticipated Revenue Growth

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gensol Engineering Ltd. to Boost Capital for Anticipated Revenue Growth
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024

By Salman Khan

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Issues New Guidelines to Manage Unclaimed Deposits
Bermudian Drinks Distributor Bucks Trend, Plans Expansion Amid Liquor Sales Slump

By BNN Correspondents

Bermudian Drinks Distributor Bucks Trend, Plans Expansion Amid Liquor Sales Slump
Latest Headlines
World News
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
1 min
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
2 mins
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
3 mins
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
4 mins
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
6 mins
Sugar Consumption and Health: Strategies to Reduce Intake in the New Year
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
6 mins
JUI-F Chief Calls for Postponement of Pakistani Elections Amid Security Concerns
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
8 mins
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
10 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
11 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
26 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
32 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
37 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
38 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
54 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
56 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app