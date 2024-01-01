en English
Automotive

TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
TCS Faces Labour Department Notice; GST Collections Rise: Daily News Roundup

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following a complaint filed by the Pune-based union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). The union alleges ‘unfair’ transfer practices, stating that TCS forced over 2,000 employees to relocate to other cities without prior notice or consultation. The complaint further states that TCS has threatened disciplinary action and discontinued salaries of employees who opposed the transfer.

TCS Faces Heat Over Transfer Policies

TCS, which ended the work-from-home policy last year, mandating employees to attend the office three days a week, has been sending relocation notices to employees since August 2021. After receiving the NITES-filed complaint of unethical transfer practices, the Maharashtra Labour Department issued a notice to TCS, with officials called to resolve the issue on January 18.

Financial Markets and Tax Collections

Meanwhile, December’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections exhibited a 10% year-on-year rise, reaching Rs 1.65 lakh crore, though this marked a slight decrease from November’s collections. The financial markets also witnessed a surge in yields on short-term debt instruments, credited to tight liquidity conditions.

Corporate Updates and Industry Trends

The Wadia Group confirmed that the bankruptcy of budget airline Go First would not impact the group’s future fundraising capabilities for other companies. Market expert Andrew Holland forecasts that defense and renewable energy investments will play a significant role in 2024, but he also warns of potential capital flow alterations due to China’s stimulus measures.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) managed to meet its goal of achieving over 1 million daily transactions with its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by the end of 2023. In the automotive industry, companies such as Hyundai and MG Motor India reported growth in 2023, while Maruti Suzuki saw a decline in sales.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

