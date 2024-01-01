en English
Business

TCS Faces Allegations of Unethical Transfer Practices

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:50 am EST
TCS Faces Allegations of Unethical Transfer Practices

The Maharashtra State Government Labour Department has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) following allegations of unethical transfer practices. A formal complaint was lodged by the Pune-based union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). In a shocking revelation, NITES claims that TCS has been forcefully relocating more than 2,000 employees to different cities without due notice or consultation. This abrupt decision has led to substantial hardships for the affected employees and their families.

NITES Calls for Investigation

NITES has put forth a request to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to conduct a thorough investigation into TCS’s transfer practices. The union has also urged for appropriate action to be taken if any violations are discovered. In response to the complaint, the Labour Department of Maharashtra Government has issued an official notice to TCS. The notice has scheduled a joint meeting between the complainant and TCS management on January 18, 2024.

TCS’s Coercive Measures

NITES has further accused TCS of intimidating employees with disciplinary action and withholding salaries of those who resist the forced transfers. An email, allegedly from TCS’s HR department to its Mumbai employees, directed them to report to their new locations within 14 days or face salary stoppage and further disciplinary action. The authenticity of the email, however, has not yet been independently verified.

Past Complaints Against TCS

This is not the first time TCS has faced the wrath of the Ministry of Labour and Employment. In October 2023, the Ministry had issued a notice to TCS regarding a complaint about delays in onboarding 200 lateral recruits. The ongoing situation has sparked anxiety among the employees, while TCS is yet to respond to these grave allegations.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

