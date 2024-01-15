en English
Business

TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty

In the face of diminishing returns from its primary market, North America, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s premier software-services exporter, has unveiled a strategic shift towards untapped global markets. This maneuver comes in the wake of the company’s slowest quarterly profit growth since 2020 and a consistent downturn in North American revenue over the past four quarters.

Global Expansion Amid Home Turf Growth

While TCS is not actively downsizing its North American operations, it is consciously broadening its footprint in regions such as Japan, Latin America, and Southern Europe. This decision is a response to economic unpredictability and a decrease in client expenditure on discretionary IT projects in North America, a result of inflationary pressures. Despite potential obstacles like language barriers, TCS sees a wealth of growth opportunities in these emerging markets. For instance, despite Japan’s substantial tech spending, its contribution to the Indian IT sector is nominal.

Focus on the Indian Market

Simultaneously, TCS is intensifying its focus on the Indian market, which accounted for 6.1% of its revenue in the last quarter, the highest contribution since the second fiscal quarter of 2018. Latin America represented 2.1% of TCS’s revenue. The company’s CEO, K. Krithivasan, remains confident about the forthcoming financial year, even as analysts have termed the current fiscal as a ‘washout’ for the Indian IT industry.

Industry-Wide Adjustments

Major IT firms in India, including Infosys and HCLTech, have also modified their revenue projections, and Wipro has hinted at a possible annual revenue decline for the first time in three years. Despite these industry-wide adjustments, Krithivasan believes that fiscal year 2025 could outperform fiscal 2024, offering a glimmer of hope in the midst of uncertainty.

The strategic redirection by TCS underscores the company’s adaptability and its determination to leverage global opportunities for sustained growth. As the world continues to grapple with economic fluctuations, TCS’s move could set a precedent for other IT firms to diversify their market focus and explore untapped arenas for growth.

Business India International Relations
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

