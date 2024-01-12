en English
Business

TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience

In a recent conversation with ET Now, Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) CFO Samir Seksaria and CHRO Milind Lakkad provided insights into the company’s impressive third-quarter results and the strategies that have been instrumental in maintaining margin resilience. The company’s financial performance demonstrated a marked improvement, with a 70 basis points increase for the quarter, preceded by a 110 basis points enhancement in the previous quarter.

A Focus on Disciplined Execution

Seksaria attributed this performance to a combination of disciplined execution and operational rigor. Although TCS refrains from providing specific guidance, the momentum witnessed in the company’s growth trajectory indicates a promising outlook. The CFO emphasized the importance of managing subcontracting costs, stating that better management of the demand-supply mismatch and ongoing travel restrictions have led to a reduction in these costs. He also stated that this is an adjustable lever that can be modified based on the business environment.

Employee Retention and Attrition Management

On the human resources front, Lakkad pointed out that the attrition rate, now at around 13.3%, is within a comfortable range. He also suggested that there may be room for further reduction. The CHRO highlighted the TCS’s culture and sense of purpose as key factors contributing to the retention of mid and top leadership – a trend contrasting with the wave of exits observed at peer companies. He also touched upon the impact of generative AI on the workforce, stating that while it may alter job descriptions, it is not expected to affect headcount volumes significantly.

Future Strategies and Growth Prospects

Lakkad also revealed that the recent decline in headcount is attributable to investments in people and the efficiency of execution, not the influence of generative AI. TCS remains consistent in its hiring strategy, with significant onboarding of freshers. The company’s market share has improved, and despite competition and potential pricing pressure, TCS maintains a focus on growth with profitability, without compromising on strategic deals.

As for the future, a gradual shift back to office work is underway, with about 65% of employees now operating from the office. This number is projected to increase. Simultaneously, TCS is investing in training employees in generative AI skills, gearing up to meet future demands, and continuing to operate within the long-term cost structures designed to work within the 26-28% margin band.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

