Taxonomist Rajendra Shinde Challenges BMC's 2 Crore Saplings Claim in Mumbai

During the recent International Arboriculture Conference, Rajendra Shinde, a renowned taxonomist and principal of St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, raised questions about the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) announcement of having planted over 2 crore saplings within the city's limits.

He pointed out the sheer lack of space in the bustling metropolis, suggesting that the figures presented by the BMC may not align with the reality of Mumbai's urban landscape.

Questioning the Feasibility

Shinde's skepticism stems from the observable scarcity of open areas in Mumbai that could accommodate such a large number of saplings. "We don't have space to plant trees. Where are we going to plant them?

The only area left is roadside plantation,” he remarked, highlighting the constraints faced by the city in its greening efforts. Furthermore, Shinde brought attention to the absence of updated tree census data from the BMC, contrasting the claimed figures with the survey conducted in 2018, which estimated around 30 lakh trees in the city. The lack of transparency and updated information from the civic body adds layers of doubt to the claims made.

Arboriculture Conference Sheds Light

The International Arboriculture Conference, organized by Vaibhav Raje, served as the platform for Shinde's assertions. The conference gathered both international and local experts in the field of arboriculture to discuss and implement best management practices within Mumbai and across India.

One of the central themes of the conference was the significant struggle involved in preserving each tree amidst Mumbai's rapid infrastructure development. Raje's observations echoed Shinde's concerns, emphasizing the critical balance between urbanization and environmental preservation.

A Call for Transparency and Action

This incident underscores the broader challenges faced by major cities worldwide in their efforts to combat environmental degradation through urban greening initiatives. The dialogue initiated by Shinde at the conference calls for greater transparency from municipal bodies regarding environmental projects and the pressing need for innovative solutions to integrate nature within urban spaces. It also highlights the importance of collaboration between governmental bodies, environmental experts, and the community to achieve sustainable urban development.

The controversy surrounding the BMC's sapling planting claim serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities involved in urban environmental management. As Mumbai continues to grapple with the dual challenges of development and sustainability, the discourse spurred by Shinde's skepticism could pave the way for more accountable and effective environmental stewardship in the city.