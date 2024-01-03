Tax System Reforms: Fueling India’s Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a $30-trillion economy by 2047 is accompanied by a potential overhaul of the nation’s tax system. This article explores a set of proposed reforms for both direct and indirect taxation, aimed at simplifying and modernizing the tax infrastructure to match India’s ambitious economic growth.

Revamping the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System

First on the agenda is the streamlining of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The proposal suggests a reclassification of items into three categories: merit, standard, and demerit. Furthermore, the inclusion of currently exempt items such as electricity and petroleum within the GST ambit could help in broadening the tax base. The process for claiming input tax credits, which has often been described as convoluted, could also be simplified to ease the burden on businesses.

One of the persistent issues with the current system is the overzealous nature of tax investigations. A more balanced approach to these investigations could help foster a more cooperative and less adversarial relationship between tax authorities and taxpayers, promoting compliance and reducing disputes.

Improving Direct Taxation

With regards to direct taxes, there is a call for a reduction in the range of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates, making it easier for taxpayers to understand their obligations and for the authorities to administer. The capital gains tax regime could also be simplified with fewer holding periods and rates, making it more predictable and easy to navigate.

The article also advocates for smarter alternative tax dispute mechanisms to expedite resolution and reduce the backlog of cases. Additionally, there is a need for a more considered approach towards tax incentives and the taxation of the non-profit sector, ensuring that these measures serve their intended purpose without causing undue complications.

Fuelling Economic Growth and Social Welfare

By implementing these reforms, India could create a more efficient tax system that supports economic growth and social welfare initiatives. The tax system, as a critical enabler of economic progress, has the potential to propel India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

With the country’s economy demonstrating resilience and growth despite global challenges, these reforms could provide the necessary impetus to maintain this upward trajectory. Not only would they simplify taxation for individuals and businesses, but they could also help the government better manage its finances, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and equitable India.