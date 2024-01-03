en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tax System Reforms: Fueling India’s Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Tax System Reforms: Fueling India’s Journey towards a $30-Trillion Economy by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a $30-trillion economy by 2047 is accompanied by a potential overhaul of the nation’s tax system. This article explores a set of proposed reforms for both direct and indirect taxation, aimed at simplifying and modernizing the tax infrastructure to match India’s ambitious economic growth.

Revamping the Goods and Services Tax (GST) System

First on the agenda is the streamlining of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates. The proposal suggests a reclassification of items into three categories: merit, standard, and demerit. Furthermore, the inclusion of currently exempt items such as electricity and petroleum within the GST ambit could help in broadening the tax base. The process for claiming input tax credits, which has often been described as convoluted, could also be simplified to ease the burden on businesses.

One of the persistent issues with the current system is the overzealous nature of tax investigations. A more balanced approach to these investigations could help foster a more cooperative and less adversarial relationship between tax authorities and taxpayers, promoting compliance and reducing disputes.

Improving Direct Taxation

With regards to direct taxes, there is a call for a reduction in the range of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) rates, making it easier for taxpayers to understand their obligations and for the authorities to administer. The capital gains tax regime could also be simplified with fewer holding periods and rates, making it more predictable and easy to navigate.

The article also advocates for smarter alternative tax dispute mechanisms to expedite resolution and reduce the backlog of cases. Additionally, there is a need for a more considered approach towards tax incentives and the taxation of the non-profit sector, ensuring that these measures serve their intended purpose without causing undue complications.

Fuelling Economic Growth and Social Welfare

By implementing these reforms, India could create a more efficient tax system that supports economic growth and social welfare initiatives. The tax system, as a critical enabler of economic progress, has the potential to propel India towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

With the country’s economy demonstrating resilience and growth despite global challenges, these reforms could provide the necessary impetus to maintain this upward trajectory. Not only would they simplify taxation for individuals and businesses, but they could also help the government better manage its finances, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and equitable India.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Elon Musk's Companies Signal Strong Commitment to Dogecoin Integration
Elon Musk—entrepreneur, visionary, and the man behind the transformation of Twitter into X—finds his companies at the heart of a raging discussion. The topic? The potential integration of Dogecoin payments. Although the cryptocurrency has not yet found its way into the rebranded platform, whispers within the Dogecoin community suggest it might only be a matter
Elon Musk's Companies Signal Strong Commitment to Dogecoin Integration
Livent Corp Shares Struggle to Maintain Rally Amid Market Challenges
2 mins ago
Livent Corp Shares Struggle to Maintain Rally Amid Market Challenges
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
2 mins ago
Cal-Maine Foods Stock: A Trading Stock, Not a Buy-and-Hold Investment
Angolan Banks' Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals
56 seconds ago
Angolan Banks' Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals
NZD/JPY Pair Witnesses a Rally Amid Market Volatility and Potential Policy Shifts
57 seconds ago
NZD/JPY Pair Witnesses a Rally Amid Market Volatility and Potential Policy Shifts
Australian Services Sector Contracts: A 'Soft-Landing' Predicted by RBA
2 mins ago
Australian Services Sector Contracts: A 'Soft-Landing' Predicted by RBA
Latest Headlines
World News
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
22 seconds
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
57 seconds
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
57 seconds
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
1 min
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
2 mins
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2 mins
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
2 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
3 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
43 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
55 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app