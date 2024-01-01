en English
Tawaifs of Chawri Bazaar: The Cultural Conduits of Delhi's Past

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Tawaifs of Chawri Bazaar: The Cultural Conduits of Delhi’s Past

In the heart of Delhi, Chawri Bazaar, once a vibrant cultural hub, echoed with the melodies of tawaifs—courtesans who were the cornerstone of the city’s rich artistic tapestry. Historically known as Bazaar-e-Husn, the area was a sanctuary for these women, whose mastery in music, dance, and literature brought an unparalleled vibrancy to the city’s cultural life.

The Cultural Conduits

Living in splendor, the tawaifs were not mere entertainers but patrons of the arts. These women, often from a young age, underwent rigorous training in various arts such as kathak, thumri, mujra, poetry, and Urdu literature. Their performances were not limited to entertainment; they were the lifeblood of Delhi’s cultural scene, supporting and financing poets, scholars, dancers, and musicians of the time.

The Undermining of a Legacy

Despite their significant cultural contributions, the advent of British rule brought about a decline in the tawaifs’ stature. As puritanical views strengthened, the British government began equating their establishments with brothels, failing to recognize the artistic value of their work. During the 1857 uprising, tawaifs played a significant role in supporting the rebellion, a decision that led to severe consequences, including the confiscation of their properties.

Resistance and Resilience

Following the uprising, the Contagious Disease Act of 1864 gave the British a foothold to regulate and control the tawaifs’ livelihoods. Yet, these women continued to assert their independence and resisted both patriarchal and colonial oppression. Despite societal disapproval and the erosion of their cultural significance, the tawaifs remained unyielding, preserving their art and culture.

A shining example of their resilience was Mubarak Begum, who married the British Resident David Ochterlony and later built a mosque—a symbol of her high status. Her story serves as a testament to the tawaifs’ indomitable spirit, illuminating their significant role in Delhi’s cultural history.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

