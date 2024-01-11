Tattoos and Copyright Law: An Intricate Dance of Rights in India

The intricate world of Copyright Law is embarking on a new frontier in India, focusing on the question of ownership and rights associated with tattoos. The discourse is centered around the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, which now includes tattoos as a form of artistic expression, satisfying the 'originality' requirement for copyright protection.

The Ownership Question

Contrary to conventional thinking, the ownership of a tattoo does not reside with the person who has it inked on their body. Instead, it belongs to the tattoo artist who brought the art to life. Thus, the tattoo artist reserves the right to control how the tattoo is communicated to the public, triggering an interesting debate on the intersection of economic rights and individual rights to publicity.

Conflict of Rights

The individual's right to publicity, which encompasses controlling the commercial use of their name, likeness, or other personal identity markers, could potentially clash with the tattoo artist's economic rights. While assignment agreements can transfer economic rights, moral rights such as authorship and integrity remain non-transferable. This conflict can become particularly significant in the case of celebrities, where their likeness holds substantial commercial value.

Derivative Works and Copyright Infringement

The discourse extends to tattoos that are derivative works of copyrighted material, such as popular Disney characters. These tattoos might be protected if they can be considered derivative works that have been sufficiently transformed to incorporate originality. The article also highlights the potential application of the de minimis defense and transformative fair use in legal cases. For instance, if a tattoo company was to sue a gaming company for copyright infringement, these defenses could play a crucial role.

The Need for Amendments

Given the complexities associated with the emerging form of artistic expression, the article underscores the urgent need for amendments to the Copyright Act. These amendments should aim to balance the rights of the author with the constitutional rights of individuals, especially given the lack of clear jurisprudence to delineate the boundaries between these overlapping rights.