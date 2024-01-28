Tata Steel: Strong Performance with Focus on Sustainability

In an enlightening discourse, Mr. Narendran, a representative from Tata Steel, shed light on the company's current business scenario and future outlook. As highlighted, Tata Steel is witnessing a strong business performance, with a keen focus on sustainability amidst its ongoing success.

Strong Business Performance Amidst Challenges

Despite the challenges faced in its European operations, Tata Steel has surpassed market expectations. The company is currently planning to restructure its UK operations by shutting down blast furnaces and making a transition to electric arc furnaces. This transition is backed by grants from the UK government aiming to reduce carbon footprint. A similar plan is under discussion with the Dutch government as well.

Tata Steel's Financial Health

Delving into the financial details, Tata Steel's Q3 FY24 Ebitda stood at Rs 63.3 billion, displaying a rise of 55% YoY and 47% QoQ. This was majorly due to reduced raw material costs and improved India realizations. Indian operations posted an Ebitda of Rs 83 billion, a significant increase of 67% YoY and 21% QoQ. On the other hand, Tata Steel Europe operations reported an Ebitda loss of Rs 29 billion.

As for sales volumes, Indian operations reported figures of 4.9mt, a 3% YoY increase and a 1% QoQ increase. The consolidated volumes remained flat QoQ but reported a minor dip of 1% YoY standing at 7.1mt. The India net sales realization stood at $862/trillion, a 3% YoY increase and a marginal 1% QoQ increase. Consolidated net debt remained broadly flat QoQ at Rs 774 billion at the end of the quarter.

Outlook and Sustainability Focus

Tata Steel's business performance remained strong with consolidated revenues of INR 55,312 crores and EBITDA of INR 6,334 crores, marking a margin increase from 8% to 11%. The company's India operations witnessed a remarkable EBITDA margin increase by 400 basis points to 20%. Tata Steel UK, on the other hand, plans to transition to electric arc furnaces with substantial investments. The company's profitability score stands at 60/100, coupled with a positive market outlook with an average 1-year price target for TATASTEEL at 139.4 INR.

The robust business status of Tata Steel is accompanied by a strong focus on sustainability. The company's shift towards sustainable practices indicates its commitment towards not only immediate financial gains but also long-term environmental and societal implications of its operations.