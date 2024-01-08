Tata Steel Reports Robust Q3FY24 Performance: A Detailed Overview

Tata Steel, a leading player in the global steel industry, has unveiled its robust performance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company’s production figures encompass Tata Steel Standalone and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited on a proforma basis in India, along with operations in the UK, Netherlands, and Thailand.

Exemplary Performance Across Segments

Among the various segments, the ‘Automotive & Special Products’ witnessed an 8% increase in deliveries quarter over quarter (QoQ), and a 22% rise year over year (YoY). This growth is attributed to the segment’s best ever third-quarter sales, despite a slight decline in vehicle production. In recognition of its commitment towards sustainability, Tata Steel’s automotive flat steel products have been awarded the ‘GreenPro Ecolabel’ certification.

The ‘Branded Products & Retail’ segment also reported stable deliveries QoQ, but experienced an 11% increase YoY. The robust sales of well-known brands like Tata Tiscon, Tata Steelium, and Tata Astrum, with Tata Tiscon volumes growing by 10% QoQ and 18% YoY, have contributed to this growth.

The ‘Industrial Products & Projects’ segment saw deliveries rise by about 5% QoQ and 6% YoY. The engineering sub-segment achieved an impressive feat by registering the best ever quarterly sales. However, Tata Steel UK faced operational challenges, which led to marginal decreases in both production and deliveries.

Ashiyana Revenues Touch New Highs

Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, the company’s e-commerce platform catering to Individual Home Builders, touched new heights. It reached Rs. 572 crores in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024, marking a 38% increase YoY, the highest third-quarter sales to date. For the nine months of the fiscal year 2024, revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana surpassed Rs 1,600 crores, showing a 13% YoY growth.

In the domestic market, Tata Steel India recorded a substantial increase in crude steel production, reaching 5.32 million tons in Q3FY24, marking a 6% surge QoQ and YoY. Deliveries also hit an all-time high of 4.88 million tons, with a 3% QoQ and a significant 10% YoY rise.