Tata Power Proposes Significant Electricity Tariff Hike in Mumbai

In a significant development, Tata Power, a leading electricity supplier in Mumbai, has petitioned the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for a substantial increase in electricity tariffs for the fiscal year commencing from April 1. The proposed increase in electricity rates ranges from a staggering 58-121% for low-end residential consumers and a relatively moderate 2-9% for high-end consumers.

Revised Tariff Proposal

The company, which serves over 7.5 lakh consumers in Mumbai and competes with other utilities such as BEST and Adani Electricity, initially published a public notice with anomalies. However, the company later provided accurate figures, revealing a substantial increase for residential categories. While some experts have expressed concerns that the proposed hike will place a heavy burden on low-end users, a senior Tata Power official asserted that the revision aims to rationalize the burden, reducing it for high-end consumers and adjusting it for low-end users.

Tariff Contention & Resolution

Last year, Tata Power's tariffs for the year 2023-24 were contested, leading to a stay on the new rates, providing relief to consumers. The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity has now instructed MERC to determine the tariffs for the year 2024-25. Tata Power's petition is currently open for public suggestions and objections before the MERC hearing.

Future Tariff Rationalization

The company's spokesperson elucidated that the new proposal includes a slight increase for lower consumption slabs and a reduction for higher slabs, aiming for an overall tariff rationalization. In contrast, other utilities such as BEST, Adani Electricity, and MSEDCL are expected to adhere to their tariffs as determined by MERC in the previous year's order. MSEDCL, in particular, provides services to regions in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.