Tata Power Appoints Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur as Sustainability Champion

Indian integrated power giant Tata Power has unveiled its new sustainability champion, Baljeet Kaur. A highly regarded 27-year-old mountaineer, Baljeet is joining the company’s renewables business, a move that underscores Tata Power’s commitment to sustainable living and the nurturing of emerging talent.

Scaling Heights for Sustainability

Baljeet Kaur, a native of Himachal Pradesh, brings an impressive record to her new role. She is the first Indian to ascend seven peaks over 8000 meters and the first Indian woman to scale Mount Everest, Mount Lhotse, and Mount Manaslu without supplemental oxygen. Her achievements in mountaineering, coupled with her deep-rooted connection with nature, make her a fitting advocate for Tata Power’s ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ movement.

Championing a Sustainable Future

This initiative, launched by Tata Power, encourages citizens to adopt clean energy solutions and lead sustainable lifestyles. Baljeet’s mandate will be to promote and amplify the message of this movement, leveraging her personal experiences and achievements in the mountaineering world.

A Shared Vision of Excellence

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO&MD of Tata Power, expressed his delight at Baljeet’s joining the Tata Power family. He emphasized how her journey mirrors the company’s ethos of resilience, agility, and a deep-seated care for the environment. Baljeet, in turn, articulated her anticipation to contribute to the cause of sustainability and the empowerment of women in mountaineering through her association with Tata Power.

In sum, the onboarding of Baljeet Kaur as a sustainability champion is a testament to Tata Power’s enduring commitment to environmental care, community development, and the promotion of young talent. It’s a strategic alliance that promises to propel the ‘Sustainable is Attainable’ movement and foster a brighter, greener future.