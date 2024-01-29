Tata Motors Unleashes Turbotronn 2.0 Engine: A New Benchmark in Trucking Efficiency

India's leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, has unveiled a groundbreaking new engine, the Turbotronn 2.0, set to revolutionize the 19-42 tonne truck segment. This highly fuel-efficient and reliable engine has been engineered to power a myriad of applications, from e-commerce and logistics to parcel and courier services.

Unmatched Performance and Reliability

The Turbotronn 2.0 has undergone rigorous testing across diverse terrains and duty cycles, covering 30 lakh kilometers and 70,000 cumulative hours. The outcomes have demonstrated its robustness and compliance with the stringent BS6 Phase 2 emission standards. This versatility of the Turbotronn 2.0, which is platform-agnostic, allows it to be integrated with various Tata truck platforms, including Signa, Ultra, LPT, and cowl, broadening its appeal across the market.

Driving Efficiency and Revenue

Equipped with a 6-year or 6-lakh kilometer warranty, the Turbotronn 2.0 offers peace of mind to customers, promoting confidence in its performance and durability. The 5-litre turbocharged diesel engine, available in power outputs ranging from 180-204 PS and a torque range of 700-850 Nm, assures a smoother, more efficient driving experience. Its longer service intervals of up to 1 lakh kilometers also contribute to increased vehicle uptime, ultimately leading to higher revenue generation for truck owners.

Setting Records for Durability and Efficiency

The Tata Ultra T.19 truck, equipped with the Turbotronn 2.0, recently undertook a 30-day endurance run on India's Golden Quadrilateral highway network. The truck didn't just complete the run successfully but also set nine records in the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records for durability and efficiency. This achievement underscores the engine's cutting-edge technology and its potential to bolster the competitiveness of transport businesses.