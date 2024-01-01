en English
Automotive

Tata Motors Sets New Record with Highest-Ever Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Tata Motors has set a new record, posting its highest-ever passenger vehicle sales in a calendar year in 2023. The company sold 550,838 units, surpassing its previous record set in 2022 with 526,798 units. This marks the third consecutive year of record-breaking sales, indicating a 4.56% year-on-year growth. The sales include both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) wholesales.

Performance of Tata Motors’ Diverse Portfolio

Tata Motors’ diverse passenger vehicle portfolio features both ICE and EV models. Popular ICE vehicles such as the Tiago, Altroz, Tigor, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari, and EVs like Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev, and Nexon.ev contributed significantly to the record sales. The company also launched facelift versions of the Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier, and Safari in 2023.

Indian Passenger Vehicle Industry’s Projected High

The overall passenger vehicle industry in India is projected to experience its highest-ever sales in 2023, potentially crossing the 4 million mark. This growth is attributed to strong supply chains, new models in the SUV segment, and high demand during an extended festive season. Notably, emission-friendly segments like EV and CNG vehicles saw an impressive growth of over 90% and 25% respectively, indicating the Indian consumers’ increasing preference for environmentally friendly and smart technologies.

Tata’s Strong Position in Hatchback Segment

Despite a general decline in the hatchback segment, Tata Motors maintained a strong position. Its compact SUVs and hatchbacks continued to lead in their respective markets, registering sales of 43,470 passenger vehicles in December 2023, a 9% growth from the same period last year. The Nexon continues to be the best-seller in both ICE and EV form. The company also saw a steep growth in sales of emission-friendly products in the EV and CNG segments.

Automotive India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

