en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, has proudly announced the launch of its first Tata-branded vehicle from the newly acquired Sanand manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This landmark event signifies the successful culmination of a rapid 12-month retooling process, transforming the previous Ford India facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub capable of producing both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

Revamped Facility: A Powerhouse of Production

The refurbished plant, sprawling across 460 acres, boasts an impressive production capacity of 300,000 units per annum. This capacity can be scaled up to a staggering 420,000 units per annum, reflecting Tata Motors’ ambitious growth trajectory. The revamp process involved the implementation of new dies, the addition of robots, and significant system upgrades across the plant’s various sections, including the welding and paint shops, as well as the vehicle assembly shop.

Employment Opportunities and Economic Impact

Currently, the Sanand plant provides employment to over 1,000 individuals, with plans to create an additional 1,000 jobs within the next 3 to 4 months. This expansion promises to boost the local economy and contribute significantly to the region’s development. The acquisition and revamp of the plant, which involved a transaction of Rs 725.70 crore, further underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to strengthening India’s automotive industry.

Future-Ready Products and Investment in Electric Vehicles

The first car to roll out from this revamped facility was the best-selling Tata Nexon. Tata Motors’ strategic decision to expand its manufacturing capabilities with this plant acquisition responds to India’s growing demand for electric vehicles. The company has also expressed strong plans to sustain market growth with future-ready products and substantial investments in electric vehicles. The sustainable upgrades to the facility, including a 50 kW solar rooftop and a water-neutral plant, reflect the company’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

0
Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
19 mins ago
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
Inspectors from the European Commission are preparing to scrutinize Chinese automakers, specifically BYD, Geely, and SAIC, as part of a wide-ranging investigation. The probe’s aim is to discern if punitive tariffs should be levied to safeguard European electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. The inquiry, launched in October with an estimated duration of 13 months, seeks to
European Commission Probes Chinese Automakers Amid Rising Tensions
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
37 mins ago
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
CES 2024: A Panorama of Innovation Shaping the Future of Consumer Technology
38 mins ago
CES 2024: A Panorama of Innovation Shaping the Future of Consumer Technology
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra
21 mins ago
Ola Electric Scooter Saves the Day with Music at Pre-Wedding Event in Maharashtra
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence-Related Case
22 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Charged in Domestic Violence-Related Case
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
32 mins ago
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Latest Headlines
World News
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
29 seconds
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
30 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
39 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
52 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
1 min
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app