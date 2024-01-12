Tata Motors Rolls Out First Car from Newly Acquired Sanand Plant

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd, has proudly announced the launch of its first Tata-branded vehicle from the newly acquired Sanand manufacturing plant in Gujarat. This landmark event signifies the successful culmination of a rapid 12-month retooling process, transforming the previous Ford India facility into a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub capable of producing both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) models.

Revamped Facility: A Powerhouse of Production

The refurbished plant, sprawling across 460 acres, boasts an impressive production capacity of 300,000 units per annum. This capacity can be scaled up to a staggering 420,000 units per annum, reflecting Tata Motors’ ambitious growth trajectory. The revamp process involved the implementation of new dies, the addition of robots, and significant system upgrades across the plant’s various sections, including the welding and paint shops, as well as the vehicle assembly shop.

Employment Opportunities and Economic Impact

Currently, the Sanand plant provides employment to over 1,000 individuals, with plans to create an additional 1,000 jobs within the next 3 to 4 months. This expansion promises to boost the local economy and contribute significantly to the region’s development. The acquisition and revamp of the plant, which involved a transaction of Rs 725.70 crore, further underscores Tata Motors’ commitment to strengthening India’s automotive industry.

Future-Ready Products and Investment in Electric Vehicles

The first car to roll out from this revamped facility was the best-selling Tata Nexon. Tata Motors’ strategic decision to expand its manufacturing capabilities with this plant acquisition responds to India’s growing demand for electric vehicles. The company has also expressed strong plans to sustain market growth with future-ready products and substantial investments in electric vehicles. The sustainable upgrades to the facility, including a 50 kW solar rooftop and a water-neutral plant, reflect the company’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.