Automotive

Tata Motors Launches Nationwide ‘Customer Care Mahotsav’

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide ‘Customer Care Mahotsav’

Tata Motors, one of India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, has initiated a wide-reaching customer engagement program named ‘Customer Care Mahotsav.’ This program, running from January 14 to March 30, will be hosted at all authorized Tata Motors service outlets across the nation. The Mahotsav aims to foster a deeper connection with fleet owners and truck drivers, striving to understand their needs and stay abreast of industry trends.

Benefiting from the Mahotsav

Customers participating in the Mahotsav will reap a multitude of benefits, including comprehensive vehicle inspections conducted by trained technicians, discounts on Tata Genuine Parts, and the opportunity to avail value-added services. These services encompass Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC), Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), and Fleet Edge, a data-driven platform offering insights for connected vehicles.

Empowering Truck Drivers

The program also offers truck drivers training on safe and fuel-efficient driving practices. Health check-ups and hygiene kits will be provided as part of the initiative, ensuring the drivers’ wellbeing. The Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, a comprehensive vehicle care package, offers tailored value propositions for the drivers, further enhancing their association with Tata Motors.

A Nationwide Celebration

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors, emphasized the company’s commitment to customer-centricity, elucidating their dedication to using customer feedback to refine their offerings. The Mahotsav is being celebrated across all commercial vehicle workshops nationwide, incorporating various product lines such as trucks, buses, vans, and small trucks. The Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative, offering an all-inclusive care package for the vehicle lifecycle, symbolizes Tata Motors’ commitment to provide seamless services to their customers.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

