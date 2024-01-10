en English
Business

Tata Group Announces Gigafactory and Semiconductor Plant in Gujarat

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
Tata Group Announces Gigafactory and Semiconductor Plant in Gujarat

In an announcement that signals a seismic shift in India’s technological landscape, Tata Group’s Chairman, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, unveiled plans for a Gigafactory and a state-of-the-art semiconductor fabrication plant at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The scale of these ventures showcases the Tata Group’s commitment to pioneering India’s journey into an electrified and digital future.

Unveiling the Lithium-Ion Gigafactory

Within the next two months, the gates of a Gigafactory will open in Sanand, Gujarat. This facility, with a capacity of 20 GW, will focus on the production of lithium-ion batteries. The move aligns with the escalating global demand for electrification, marking a significant stride for Tata Group in the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Entering the Semiconductor Arena

Chandrasekaran also disclosed the Tata Group’s plans to establish a semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat. Negotiations for this project are in their final stages, with the commencement set for 2024. This move is a testament to the Group’s commitment to bolstering India’s technological infrastructure, filling a crucial gap in the domestic market and potentially lessening reliance on foreign imports.

Broader Technological Commitments

Further affirming the Group’s commitment to technological advancement, Chandrasekaran spoke of their plans to partner with the Government of India, the Government of Gujarat, and the Institute of Skills. This collaboration aims to establish a training centre for professionals in fields such as advanced manufacturing, Electric Vehicles, advanced electronics, and hospitality. In addition to this, Tata Group is also venturing into defense technology, with plans to build C295 defense aircraft in Gujarat.

In closing, the Tata Group’s momentous technological investments, as announced by Chandrasekaran, signify a significant leap in India’s path towards digitalization and electrification. With these ventures, the Group is not only expanding its presence in the high-tech manufacturing sector but is also laying the groundwork for India’s brighter, technologically-advanced future.

Business India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

