Business

Tata Consumer’s Strategic Expansion: Exclusive Insights from CEO Sunil Dsouza

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
In an exclusive interview, Sunil Dsouza, CEO of Tata Consumer, has shed light on the company’s recent acquisitions of Chings and Organic India. The acquisitions, worth Rs 7,000 crore, mark a significant strategic expansion of Tata Consumer’s product portfolio and are expected to solidify the company’s status as a leading player in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

Acquisition Details

Tata Consumer has acquired 100% stake in Organic India for Rs 1,900 crore and Capital Foods, known for ‘Ching’s Secret’ and ‘Smith & Jones’, for a total consideration of Rs 7,000 crore. The move aligns with Tata’s strategy to broaden its product range and target market in high-growth and high-margin categories. Organic India operates in over 48 countries and has a portfolio of over 100 Health & Wellness products. Capital Foods is known for its range of instant noodles and other ready-to-eat Asian cuisine.

Implications of the Acquisition

The acquisition is expected to bring significant synergy benefits in distribution, logistics, and overheads, and aims to drive portfolio premiumization while unlocking new channels and markets. The Total Addressable Market for the categories that Organic India is present in is Rs 7,000 crore in India and Rs 75,000 crore in international markets. Sunil D’Souza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products, expressed confidence in accelerating momentum in the business and improving the margin profile.

Impact on Farmers and Customers

This move is not just beneficial for Tata Consumer but also for farmers and customers. Organic India has strong relationships with over 12,000 farmers and unparalleled organic certifications. The acquisition will allow Tata Consumer to drive its foods and beverages business and expand its product portfolio. The integration of the two businesses is expected to be completed over the next three-to-four months, with plans to leverage Tata Consumer’s distribution network.

In conclusion, this acquisition marks a major milestone for Tata Consumer and is expected to drive double-digit growth over the medium-to-long run. This move offers consumers a wider range of products, cementing Tata Consumer’s position as a leading player in the FMCG industry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

