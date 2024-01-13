en English
Business

Tata Consumer’s Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates

By:
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Tata Consumer’s Significant Acquisition and Other Sector Updates

On January 13, 2024, MoneyControl has updated the latest advancements across various sectors. One of the most noteworthy business moves is from Tata Consumer Products, which has decided to acquire Capital Foods for Rs 5,100 crore in an all-cash transaction. This acquisition will incorporate popular brands such as Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones.

Tata Consumer’s Strategic Acquisition

Tata Consumer has made a strategic move to broaden its product portfolio and target market in high-margin categories. The acquisition of Capital Foods, including brands like Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones, aims to exploit significant market opportunities in the rapidly growing non-Indian cuisines segment. Expected to drive topline growth, realize cost synergies, and be margin accretive, this move is in line with Tata Consumer’s strategic intent to bolster its product portfolio and its target addressable market in fast-growing/high margin categories. The overall size of the categories in which Capital Foods operates is estimated at Rs 21,400 crores.

India’s Economic Outlook

In other economic news, India is grappling with a 4-month high in inflation rates. The Industrial Production Index (IPI) growth has also taken a hit, partly due to the base effect, which complicates the interpretation of headline growth and price numbers. The upcoming Budget 2024 is being closely observed, with expectations of higher basic exemption limits and increased medical deductions for taxpayers. However, the finance minister has indicated that no major announcements are anticipated before the general elections.

Notable Updates from Tech and Auto Industry

In the tech sector, the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US has sparked a conversation among Indian crypto founders about the necessity for local regulations to offer similar products. The auto industry reported that over 1.40 lakh overage vehicles were scrapped in the fiscal year 2022-23, marking a significant increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo expressed interest in returning to India for races as early as 2025, despite the recent cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix.

Corporate Giants’ Q3 Results

Lastly, corporate giants TCS and Infosys delivered muted Q3 results, coinciding with higher-than-expected US inflation data. These developments reflect the complex interplay of global economic factors and their implications for India’s corporate and economic landscape.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

