Tata Consumer Products Acquires Capital Foods and Organic India: A Boon or a Bane?

Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), in a bold step towards expansion, has announced the acquisition of Capital Foods and Organic India, together valued at Rs 7,000 crore. While the company aims to strengthen its portfolio in the ever-growing food and beverage segment, the already high valuation of TCPL may have priced in the potential benefits of these acquisitions.

High Valuation Masks Underperformance

The company’s price-to-earnings ratio (PE) stands in line with its industry peers at a hefty 54x. However, when compared on parameters such as sales and profit growth, return on equity (RoE), and return on capital employed (RoCE), TCPL lags behind. This discrepancy, as pointed out by Alok Shah of Ambit Capital, suggests that the acquisitions could potentially harm RoE and RoCE. He anticipates a 10 percent drop in net profit and a 350-400 basis points fall in RoCE by FY26.

Acquisition Strategy – A Response to Market Share Losses

TCPL’s strategy of acquiring brands is interpreted as a compensatory measure for the absence of robust proprietary brands and to counteract the losses in market share in the tea and salt segments. The company initiated its growth push in 2020 with the acquisition of the consumer food business from Tata Chemicals, NourishCo, and Soulfull Cereals. Following this, Tata Coffee and TCPL Beverages were merged into Tata Consumer Products. The acquisitions of Capital Foods and Organic India aim to fill gaps in the company’s portfolio.

Analysts Cautious on Further Valuation Rerating

While these acquisitions hold the potential to consolidate TCPL’s portfolio, analysts reserve their optimism until the synergies and execution efficiencies from these acquisitions are visible. Over the past decade, the company’s operating margins have oscillated between 10-13 percent. As TCPL prepares to meet on January 19 to consider fundraising proposals, the market watches with bated breath as the company strives to deliver double-digit growth and EBITDA, and transition into a larger FMCG entity.