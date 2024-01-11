Tata Consultancy Services Set to Announce Q3 FY24 Results: A Closer Look

On January 11, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading player in the global IT services sector, is poised to release its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2024. The market anticipates a promising second half of the fiscal year, fueled by a string of new deals that the company has secured. Paramount among these contracts is the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) deal. The progress of this partnership will be under the scrutinizing eyes of stakeholders and market analysts, given its potential transformative impact on TCS’s financial landscape.

Market Anticipation and Company Performance

Despite macro uncertainties, TCS’s share price has been trading positively, and the company is expected to announce its third interim dividend for the fiscal year. Revenue growth is predicted, primarily driven by the BSNL deal’s commercialization. However, a contraction in EBIT margins is also expected due to the repercussions of the EPIC impact. The EPIC Systems Corporation case is anticipated to weigh down TCS’s bottom line by $125 million in the third quarter.

Key Parameters to Watch

Several critical parameters will be meticulously observed during the announcement of the Q3 results. These include demand trends in cloud migration and modernization, growth in Generation AI, Total Contract Value (TCV) and Annual Contract Value (ACV), and the company’s headcount expansion. As for TCS’s stock price, analysts have varied recommendations, with some suggesting accumulation and others advocating reduction.

Comparison with Competitors

Simultaneously, TCS’s competitor, Infosys, will announce its earnings for the October-December quarter. Preliminary estimates by brokerage firms hint at a more than 1% decline in Infosys’s topline, while TCS is projected to report moderate growth in revenue in constant currency terms. This upcoming financial announcement will offer a crucial peek into TCS’s operational performance and strategic direction for the remainder of the fiscal year.