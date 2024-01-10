en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi’s Real Estate Landscape

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi’s Real Estate Landscape

Delhi-based real estate developer, TARC Ltd, formerly known as Anant Raj Global Ltd, has ascended the ranks to become a major player in the luxury high-rise construction sector. The company, which began its journey in construction, now enjoys ownership of over 500 acres of prime land in key areas like New Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, and Greater Noida, all free of outstanding payments.

Upward Trajectory with Ongoing and Future Projects

TARC Ltd, an expert in residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail developments, has three major projects at hand—Tripundra, Kailasa, and Ishva. All these projects are expected to substantially uplift the company’s Gross Development Value (GDV) to an estimated ₹7,500 crores, starting from the financial year 2025. The company’s subsidiary, TARC Projects Limited, has procured the Registration Certificate for TARC Kailasa, a luxury residential development project in New Delhi. In addition, the company plans to launch new projects in Delhi and Gurugram by FY25, which are expected to quadruple TARC Ltd’s sales bookings compared to FY24 and further increase the GDV to an astounding ₹15,000 crores.

Financial Backing and Strategy

In FY22, global private investment firm Bain Capital invested ₹1,330 crore in TARC Ltd using non-convertible debentures (NCDs). This timely investment allowed TARC to repay past liabilities and finance its current projects. The company’s strategy revolves around repaying the NCDs through internal revenue generation, underlining its financial stability and self-reliance.

Stock Evaluation and Future Prospects

An analysis of TARC Ltd’s stock has resulted in a target price of ₹225. This projection is based on a net asset value (NAV) of ₹6,600 crore, discounted by a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 13%. The company’s stock is viewed optimistically due to the potential revenue growth from its ongoing projects and the expected launch of new ventures in the near future. The company’s dedication to transforming Delhi’s skyline with upscale residential developments is expected to significantly contribute to its growth trajectory and financial success.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
Shares of Mercantile Ports and Logistics Ltd (MPL), the operator of Karanja port near Mumbai, India, fell by a staggering 40% to 1.6p. The decline in stock value followed an announcement by the company of unexpectedly low trading volumes for December and a drawn-out process to restructure its debt. Trading Volumes and Debt Restructuring The
MPL Shares Plummet Amid Low Trade Volumes and Debt Restructuring Challenges
Amazon Announces Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios Division
59 seconds ago
Amazon Announces Job Cuts in Prime Video and MGM Studios Division
UNITE Union Threatens Legal Action as Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration
3 mins ago
UNITE Union Threatens Legal Action as Stewart Milne Group Enters Administration
Word In Black Incorporates as Public Benefit Company: A Milestone in Addressing Racial Inequities
37 seconds ago
Word In Black Incorporates as Public Benefit Company: A Milestone in Addressing Racial Inequities
J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia's Industrial Market Growth with New Facility
44 seconds ago
J.G. Petrucci and Cabot Properties Fuel Philadelphia's Industrial Market Growth with New Facility
TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.
57 seconds ago
TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.
Latest Headlines
World News
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
40 seconds
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
1 min
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
1 min
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
3 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
3 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
4 mins
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and High Point Panthers: Tension Mounts for Big South Showdown
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
5 mins
Winthrop Eagles Vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: A Big South Conference Basketball Showdown
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
6 mins
New Cabinet Members Prep for Swearing-In: MPs Receive Notifications
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app