TARC Ltd: A Rising Star in Delhi’s Real Estate Landscape

Delhi-based real estate developer, TARC Ltd, formerly known as Anant Raj Global Ltd, has ascended the ranks to become a major player in the luxury high-rise construction sector. The company, which began its journey in construction, now enjoys ownership of over 500 acres of prime land in key areas like New Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, and Greater Noida, all free of outstanding payments.

Upward Trajectory with Ongoing and Future Projects

TARC Ltd, an expert in residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail developments, has three major projects at hand—Tripundra, Kailasa, and Ishva. All these projects are expected to substantially uplift the company’s Gross Development Value (GDV) to an estimated ₹7,500 crores, starting from the financial year 2025. The company’s subsidiary, TARC Projects Limited, has procured the Registration Certificate for TARC Kailasa, a luxury residential development project in New Delhi. In addition, the company plans to launch new projects in Delhi and Gurugram by FY25, which are expected to quadruple TARC Ltd’s sales bookings compared to FY24 and further increase the GDV to an astounding ₹15,000 crores.

Financial Backing and Strategy

In FY22, global private investment firm Bain Capital invested ₹1,330 crore in TARC Ltd using non-convertible debentures (NCDs). This timely investment allowed TARC to repay past liabilities and finance its current projects. The company’s strategy revolves around repaying the NCDs through internal revenue generation, underlining its financial stability and self-reliance.

Stock Evaluation and Future Prospects

An analysis of TARC Ltd’s stock has resulted in a target price of ₹225. This projection is based on a net asset value (NAV) of ₹6,600 crore, discounted by a weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 13%. The company’s stock is viewed optimistically due to the potential revenue growth from its ongoing projects and the expected launch of new ventures in the near future. The company’s dedication to transforming Delhi’s skyline with upscale residential developments is expected to significantly contribute to its growth trajectory and financial success.