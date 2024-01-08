en English
Tanla Platforms Limited Welcomes Former TRAI Chairman Dr. RS Sharma to Its Board

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) company in India, has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Dr. R.S. Sharma. The announcement, made public through a filing to the stock exchange on a recent Monday, raises the total number of directors on Tanla’s Board to seven.

Dr. RS Sharma: A Pillar of India’s Digital Transformation

Dr. Sharma is widely respected for his significant contributions to India’s digital transformation. His tenure as Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from 2015 to 2020 was marked by his work on net neutrality and consumer rights. His role as Chairman of the Empowered Group of COVID vaccine Administration (EGVAC) was pivotal in the development and execution of Co-Win, the digital platform that was instrumental in India’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Leadership in Health and Identification Initiatives

As the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), Dr. Sharma spearheaded two major health initiatives: Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Additionally, from 2009 to 2013, he served as the Director General & Mission Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an initiative that provides a unique identity number to Indian residents.

A Rich Academic Background

Dr. Sharma’s academic credentials comprise a PhD in Management and Public Policy from IIT New Delhi, a Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of California, USA, and a Masters in Mathematics from IIT Kanpur. He also holds an LLB degree.

In related news, Tanla Platforms Limited’s shares were recorded trading at Rs 1,088 at 11:04 am IST on the cited Monday, reflecting a 1.47 per cent decrease.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

