Tamil Nadu's Industrial Superiority Highlighted at World Economic Forum

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, the Minister for Industries, Investment Promotions, and Commerce of Tamil Nadu, TRB Rajaa, extolled the state's unmatched workforce and industrial superiority over other states in India. Tamil Nadu, the second-largest economy in the country, boasts a significant percentage of working women and centuries of industrial progress, making it a tough competitor for other states to surpass.

Advertisment

Emphasis on Technical Skills

What sets Tamil Nadu apart, according to Rajaa, is the unparalleled technical skills of its workforce. This proficiency is apparent in the state's excellence in sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, and electronics. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu is on track to achieve approximately $8 billion in electronics exports in FY24, a testament to the state's industrial prowess.

Role of Educational Institutions

Advertisment

Rajaa also credited the state's educational institutions for their role in producing exceptional talent for advanced manufacturing. The quality of education and training provided in these institutions is reflected in the technical acumen of the state's workforce and its contribution to the growth of diverse sectors.

Global Investors Meet and Job Creation

At the recently concluded two-day Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (GIM), proposed investments totaling Rs 6.64 lakh crore were brought in, potentially creating 26.9 lakh jobs in the state. The focus of Chief Minister MK Stalin at the GIM was not just on the volume of investments, but also on the nature of jobs that would be created, aiming to foster inclusive growth and generate high-value jobs for the youth and employment for rural women in Tamil Nadu.