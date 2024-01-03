Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Kickstarts Free Bicycle Scheme in Ooty

In a move to facilitate education and promote gender equality, the Tourism Minister of Tamil Nadu, K Ramachandran, has spearheaded the distribution of free bicycles to school students in the picturesque hill station of Ooty, known formally as Udhagamandalam. The ceremony took place at the Bethlehem Girls’ Higher Secondary School, with the district collector, M Aruna, present.

Boosting Education and Equality

During the event, a total of 318 bicycles were handed over to students, 155 of which were given to girls. The initiative is part of a larger scheme aimed at providing bicycles to Class XI students across the Nilgiris district. With a total of 4,087 eligible recipients, including 2,313 girls, the scheme is designed to boost attendance and facilitate easier access to education.

Funding the Initiative

To fully implement this scheme across the region, a budget of 1.97 crore has been allocated. The cost of the bicycles varies based on gender, with those for boys priced at 4,900 each and those for girls costing 4,760 each. The total cost for the bicycles distributed during the inaugural event amounted to 15.36 lakh, with plans to distribute bicycles to all eligible students in the coming weeks.

Improving Public Facilities

In addition to the bicycle distribution, Minister Ramachandran also launched an upgraded toilet facility near the iconic Ooty Lake. This renovated facility, which cost 36.50 lakh to implement, includes a ramp for disabled access, reinforcing the commitment to inclusivity. With Ooty being a prime tourist destination, the minister urged the public and visitors to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces.