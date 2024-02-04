Tamil Nadu Slaps Rs 5.92 Crore Fine on Coromandel International for Ammonia Leak

On December 26, 2023, a cloud of ammonia gas escaped from an under-sea pipeline near the shore in Ennore, Tamil Nadu. This hazardous leak was traced back to Coromandel International Limited, a leading Indian fertilizer company. After a thorough investigation by a 7-member Technical Committee, the Tamil Nadu State government has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 5.92 crore ($785,000) on the company.

Unearthing the Cause

The Technical Committee attributed the gas leak to the displacement of heavy granite boulders during Cyclone Michaung that damaged the under-sea pipeline. The leak, which raised serious environmental and safety concerns, highlighted the company's failure to adhere to the conditions of the consent order under the Air Act.

Strict Measures Imposed

Beyond the hefty fine, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has been directed to pursue legal action against Coromandel International for non-compliance with environmental regulations. The TNPCB is also tasked with ensuring the implementation of the committee's 18 recommendations to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

Committee's Recommendations

These recommendations include replacing the existing offshore pipeline with a new one equipped with advanced monitoring and automatic control systems. Other measures comprise conducting mandatory pressure tests before transferring ammonia, installing ammonia sensors around the plant, and conducting emergency preparedness studies. A safety audit of the ammonia storage tank and other hazardous chemical storage facilities must also be conducted by a credible agency before the plant can resume operations.