Tamil Nadu Redefines Property Valuation: New Composite Values Spark Debate

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Tamil Nadu Redefines Property Valuation: New Composite Values Spark Debate

The Tamil Nadu government has redefined the real estate landscape by implementing new composite values for properties spanning over 300,000 roads and streets across the state. This strategic move, impacting the financial dynamics of property transactions, has especially zeroed in on Chennai, where valuations for around 150,000 streets have been set. The Boat Club area now boasts the highest composite value, standing at a remarkable 28,500 INR per square foot.

Decoding the Property Registration Charges

Under the new guidelines, the registration charges for property transactions have been pegged at 7% of the determined composite value. To illustrate, consider a 1,000 square foot flat on St Mary’s Road in Mylapore. Given its composite value of 15,000 INR per square foot, the registration fee for this property would be a hefty 13 lakh INR. Other noteworthy rates include Muthialpet – Thambu Street to Mooker Nallamuthu Street, and Bazullah Road in T Nagar, both valued at 16,500 INR per square foot. At the other end of the spectrum, Tambaram has the lowest valuation, starting at 3,800 INR and maxing out at 6,000 INR per square foot.

Repercussions of the New Valuation

While the new composite value system brings about a level of transparency and standardization in property transactions, it has also sparked concerns among builders in the area. Already voicing their worries over the high stamp value, some are advocating for a reduction from the current 7% to a more manageable 4%. Prior to this, the Tamil Nadu government had rolled out a three-tier guideline value system for property valuation. However, it was quickly retracted in the wake of widespread disapproval.

Tamil Nadu’s Real Estate Vision 2030

Despite the concerns, it’s evident that the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to the real estate sector remains steadfast. At the heart of this commitment is the ambitious Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030, unveiled by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the real estate exhibition Fairpro 2023. The vision looks at providing speedy approvals for real estate projects and the establishment of new satellite cities in response to accelerating population growth and urbanization. It also emphasizes housing projects, development of outer ring roads, and the creation of a single window system for granting construction approvals.

India
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

