Tamil Nadu Mandates Contributions to Labour Welfare Fund by January 2024

In a significant move that underscores the commitment to the welfare of workers in Tamil Nadu, the Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), T. Murugesan, has issued a mandate for all organizations employing workers to contribute to the Labour Welfare Fund by the end of January, 2024. The Labour Welfare Fund is a key instrument in the execution of various welfare schemes aimed squarely at the workers.

Who is Affected?

According to the Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1972, the directive applies to employees across a range of sectors. These include factories, motor transport undertakings, plantations, and the catering sector, provided they employ five or more workers. Additionally, the mandate extends to shops or establishments as well.

Contribution Details

Each worker who has been employed for at least 30 days within the year is required to have a contribution made on their behalf. The contribution breakdown is as follows: an employee share of ₹20, an employer’s share of ₹40, amounting to a total of ₹60 per worker.

Submission Requirements

Organizations are required to submit Form A for the year 2023 along with the contributions. Payments should be made through demand draft or cheque, in favour of ‘The Secretary, Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board’. These should be sent to the board’s Chennai address by the specified deadline of January 31, 2024.

This mandate is a testament to the government’s efforts to uphold the rights and welfare of workers in Tamil Nadu. The Labour Welfare Fund serves as a financial backbone for various welfare schemes, offering improved living conditions and opportunities for the state’s workers. The January deadline is a crucial step in ensuring these benefits are provided in a timely and efficient manner.