Tamil Nadu Launches First Modular Anganwadi Centre Under NNT Scheme

In an unprecedented move, the state of Tamil Nadu has unveiled its first-ever Anganwadi centre, a child-centric learning sanctuary, constructed using modular structure technology. The centre, nestled in the heart of Kalapatti in Coimbatore, symbolizes a fresh chapter in the state’s journey towards enhancing early childhood education. The initiative, executed under the ‘Nammakku Naame Thittam’ (NNT) scheme, saw an investment of 33.4 lakh.

Launch of the Innovative Anganwadi Centre

The inauguration, held on Tuesday, drew the participation of key figures including district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, and corporation commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran. The innovative Anganwadi centre, the brainchild of the directorate of integrated child development services (ICDS), is touted to be a game-changer in the realm of early childhood education in the region.

A Hub for Child-Centric Learning

The centre is designed to accommodate over 30 children, and its layout emphasizes safety, cleanliness, and child-friendliness. The facility includes a smart classroom with a digital board, offering access to modern educational resources and multimedia tools. In addition, it features a kitchen, a storage room, separate toilets for staff and children, play equipment, and a garden, creating an interactive and stimulating learning environment. The centre also boasts of essential amenities like fencing, gates, and a water supply system.

Funding and Future Goals

The funding for the centre was a shared effort, with Velmuruga Enterprises, a local business, and government funding through the NNT scheme equally splitting the costs. Over the coming years, the centre aims to serve as a model for future child-centric learning hubs, offering an expansive play area and garden to foster interactive learning.