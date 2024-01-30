Tamil Nadu Government Debunks Rumors about Koyambedu Bus Terminus

In the wake of rampant rumors regarding the potential allocation of the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) at Koyambedu for the construction of a Lulu Mall, the Tamil Nadu government has issued a decisive clarification. The government has unequivocally dismissed these speculations, stating that they are baseless and lack concrete evidence.

The Genesis of the Rumors

The rumors began swirling following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the state government and the UAE-based Lulu Group. The MoU was for the establishment of a large-scale mall in Chennai. The Prarthana Drive-In on ECR and the CMBT at Koyambedu were among the rumored potential locations for the development.

Government's Dismissal

Through its fact-checking committee's official Twitter page, the government clarified that the information regarding the replacement of the CMBT by a mall is entirely unsubstantiated. The Housing and Urban Development Secretary further reinforced this statement, labeling the rumor as entirely false and fabricated. The government's statement also emphasized that spreading such false news is a criminal offense.

Current Developments

Despite these rumors, it has been reported that the state government has already initiated rerouting 80 percent of bus services to the southern districts from the CMBT to the newly opened Kilambakkam Bus Station. This move commenced with State Transport Corporation buses to Trichy and Madurai during the last Pongal festival, indicating a clear delineation of the government's intentions for the CMBT.