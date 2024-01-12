en English
Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Tackle Man-Animal Conflicts with Command Control Centres

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Tamil Nadu Gears Up to Tackle Man-Animal Conflicts with Command Control Centres

In a significant move towards mitigating human-animal conflicts, the forest department of Tamil Nadu has announced the establishment of five command control centres. These centres are to be stationed across the state in Gudalur, Nilgiris, and Hosur forest divisions. These specific locations are known to be hotspots prone to such conflicts. Backed by administrative approval and a budget of Rs10 crore, this initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives.

Features of the Command Control Centres

Supriya Sahu, the additional chief secretary of the department of environment, climate change and forests, has detailed the features of these centres. The centres will be equipped with thermal and visible imagers and AI-powered software for monitoring wildlife movement. This technology will be particularly focused on tracking predators like tigers, leopards, and elephants.

A Unified Communication Platform

The system developed will enable real-time tracking of wildlife, providing a unified communication platform across various departments. This integration will aid in understanding wildlife movement patterns more accurately. The control centres will not only serve as alert systems but also play a crucial role in conflict management plans.

Additional Measures and Future Plans

In addition to preventing man-animal conflicts, these centres will assist in anti-poaching efforts. Additional rapid response vehicles and integration of a police team with the forest department are also in the pipeline. Furthermore, the Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP, A. Raja, has announced an increase in the Rapid Response Team to 150 personnel. A feasibility study for an additional centre in Dharmapuri is also underway.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

